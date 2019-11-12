Domestic dispute turns dangerous, spurring woman to attempt exit from moving vehicle

Tyrone Dailey

BATON ROUGE - A woman told LSU Police her boyfriend’s repeated abuse put her life and the lives of her children in danger.

According to a police report, on Oct. 28 the woman’s boyfriend, 38-year-old Tyrone Dailey, picked her up from her job on LSU campus and began arguing with her about a male coworker who'd called her phone several days prior.

The woman says while they were parked in the building’s lot Dailey demanded she point the coworker out to him.

When she refused, Dailey allegedly accused her of having some sort of relationship with the coworker in question and began driving towards Dalrymple while threatening to hit her.

A police report says when the woman told Dailey she was going to get out of his car, he refused to let her and pressed the automatic lock buttons every time she tried to open her door.

According to the woman, when the vehicle came to a stop she was finally able to unlock her door and escape. At this point, she says she began walking eastbound on Dalrymple and Dailey drove away.

The woman told police this wasn't the first time Dailey had threatened to hurt her, she said on another occasion he'd punched her in the face and the only reason she hadn’t reported the abuse was because he’d taken her phone.

The police report says the woman told officers these sorts of events ‘had been going on for too long.’

Authorities did a background check on Dailey, which revealed an extensive criminal history, including charges for simple battery under domestic violence. They also found that he is currently on parole for manslaughter.

After using information related to Dailey’s vehicle to locate him, officers arrested and booked him into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of simple assault and false imprisonment.