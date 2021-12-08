Domestic dispute led to deadly shooting at Lobdell Boulevard apartments

BATON ROUGE - A person died Wednesday morning after a shooting that stemmed from a reported domestic dispute.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Lobdell Boulevard near Lobwood Drive. One person was found dead at the scene.

Sources told WBRZ the gunfire erupted as a result of a domestic incident. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.