Domestic dispute led to deadly shooting at Lobdell Boulevard apartments
BATON ROUGE - A person died Wednesday morning after a shooting that stemmed from a reported domestic dispute.
The shooting was reported around 9:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Lobdell Boulevard near Lobwood Drive. One person was found dead at the scene.
Sources told WBRZ the gunfire erupted as a result of a domestic incident. No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
