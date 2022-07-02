Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Baker; authorities say 1 injured

81°
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Baker Police are investigating a shooting that allegedly stemmed from a domestic dispute Saturday morning.

According to authorities, one person was injured following the accident between an alleged father-in-law and son-in-law.

A suspect is in custody however there is no details on the condition of the victim.

This is a developing story.

