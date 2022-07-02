81°
Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Baker; authorities say 1 injured
BAKER - Baker Police are investigating a shooting that allegedly stemmed from a domestic dispute Saturday morning.
According to authorities, one person was injured following the accident between an alleged father-in-law and son-in-law.
A suspect is in custody however there is no details on the condition of the victim.
This is a developing story.
