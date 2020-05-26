Latest Weather Blog
Dolphins owner says there definitely will be an NFL season
MIAMI - The owner of the Miami Dolphins, Stephen Ross, is confident that the National Football League will have a 2020 season. It only becomes a matter of with or without fans.
“I think there definitely will be a football season this year,” Ross said Tuesday during an interview on CNBC. “The real question is will there be fans in the stadiums?”
The league says it expect to play a full schedule starting September 10, but several contingency plans are in place to deal with the coronavirus pandemic such as playing without fans.
During the offseason, the NFL has been able to conduct its regular schedule of free agency, and the draft as scheduled but was forced to change a few things such making the draft virtual. Some teams have even been allowed to return to team facilities with certain restrictions.
The NBA, NHL and MLB have been idled by the pandemic.
“One thing we miss is our sports,” Ross said. “I don’t think a lot of people realize it until they no longer have it. Certainly the NFL, I think, will be ready to go. I know we’re all looking forward to it. I know I am.”
