Dollar General, Papa John's, other businesses announce plans to hire thousands of workers

Photo: Papa John's

While businesses across the nation are temporarily suspending services in accord with local directives and advice from the CDC, a few companies are seeing an uptick in customer demand.

Businesses that are benefiting from certain repercussions associated with the pandemic include restaurants that specialize in take-out and delivery services and certain grocery stores.

For example, on Monday Papa John's announced plans to hire 20,000 new employees. And last week, Dominio's announced that it will recruit 10,000 new employees.

Dollar General also released a statement, Monday, saying that it will hire 50,000 workers. And its equally popular rival, Dollar Tree announced plans to hire 25,000 workers.

