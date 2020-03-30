Dollar General offers discounts to medical personnel and first responders

Dollar General has announced that, effective Monday, March 30 all medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsmen will be given a 10 percent discount on certain purchases at more than 16,300 stores across the country.

The store asks that these individuals present their employment badge or ID to receive the discount.

“At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals’ tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount. On behalf of the entire Dollar General family, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, police officers, fire fighters, Guardsmen and other health care and front-line professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities.”

Dollar General says the special discount will continue until April 30, but may be extended, based on the evolution and status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to this news, all store locations will continue to dedicate the first hour each morning to senior customers so that these at-risk individuals will have the opportunity to shop for essential items in a less crowded environment. Stores are also closing one hour early to clean and re-stock shelves, as well as for employees’ safety and wellbeing.

The company also announced plans to invest approximately $35 million in bonuses for all eligible store, distribution center and private fleet employees who perform work during a six-week period beginning in mid-March and provide all employees with an ongoing 30 percent digital coupon discount on its private brands through May 4.

