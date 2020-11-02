DOJ: 27 missing children found during search in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Twenty-seven missing children were found in Virginia during a five-day search led by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Six other children who had been reported missing were found to be in the custody of their legal guardian during the operation, The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday in a news release.

The search effort, which was dubbed “Operation Find Our Children,” was made up of more than 60 federal, state and local investigators.

“While this Virginia operation is the most recent recovery of endangered and missing children led by the U.S. Marshals Service this year, we have also recovered more than 440 kids in Georgia, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana and other states,” U.S. Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said in the news release.

The U.S. Marshals Service has recovered more than 2,000 missing children since 2005.