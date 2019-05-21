Dogs who helped students heal after school shooting get their own yearbook page

PARKLAND, Fla. - The comfort dogs that worked to help the survivors of the Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School heal were given their own page in the school's yearbook.

"They are such an integral part of school here, and life here now," Sarah Lerner, the school's yearbook adviser, told Good Morning America.

Lerner is a fifth-year teacher at the high school where a gunman opened fire and killed 17 students and staff members. She said they always knew they wanted to include the dogs' portraits in the yearbook.

"They provide comfort, they provide relaxation, they help the students manage their stress and anxiety, trauma," she added.

Lerner says the emotional support animals mostly stay in the school's main courtyard area, where students can visit them during lunch and between classes.

One of the standout dogs is Shooner, a bow tie-wearing boy, who Lerner described as "just a big mush."

"He is so good he just sits there and lets you pet him, he is so good," she said.

The dogs came to the school from three different organizations and the Humane Society.