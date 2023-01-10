Dogs rushed at officers during arrest at BR apartment; deputy shot during confusion

BATON ROUGE - A sheriff's deputy was shot in the leg after a chaotic scene erupted at a Baton Rouge apartment Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported at the Hub apartments on Highland Road near Lee Drive around 10:30 a.m.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies were making an arrest over a reported restraining order violation at the time. Three deputies and a training officer reportedly knocked on an apartment door, and two dogs rushed toward them when someone answered the door.

The department said at least one dog was "snapping" at a deputy, which led them to shoot at the dogs. One dog was killed, and one deputy was seemingly shot by accident in the confusion.

That deputy is expected to be OK.

The department said the person at the apartment was taken into custody related to the protective order violation and could face additional charges related to the situation that unfolded at the apartment.

Animal Control was called in to detain the other dog that rushed officers and a third that was still inside the apartment.

It's the second time in the span of a few months that law enforcement was involved in a shooting at that complex. In October, a man was shot after he reportedly pointed a gun at police.