Dogs rescued from dinner table now live at Louisiana prison
JACKSON, La. (AP) - Ten dogs taken from a South Korea breeding operation where they were destined for a dinner table have arrived in Louisiana.
The Advocate reports the dogs on Monday joined an animal shelter at the Dixon Correctional Institute in Jackson. Program head Col. John Smith says the Humane Society coordinated the trip for the program, which started when the prison set up a temporary shelter for pets displaced by Hurricane Katrina.
The dogs were shipped from Korea to Canada to a Delaware shelter before arriving at the prison's Pen Pals animal shelter, which is a no-kill shelter. Joshua Fleetwood is an inmate who works at the shelter and plans to become a veterinary technician. He says the dogs arrived in good physical condition but were wary of humans.
