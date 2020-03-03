VIDEO: Dogs rescued after explosion ignites house fire in Central

CENTRAL - Officials say two pets survived a raging house fire in a suburban neighborhood Tuesday.

The fire was reported after 10 a.m. on Virgil Jackson Avenue. The Central Fire Department says no one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Two dogs were inside the home at the time, but both of them survived. One had to be treated with an oxygen mask but is expected to be OK.

Investigators say some type of explosion in the garage started the blaze, and it spread to the rest of the house.

The fire remains under investigation.