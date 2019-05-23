Latest Weather Blog
Dogs involved in fatal attack on teen to be euthanized
DIGHTON, Mass. (AP) - Authorities say five dogs that attacked and killed a 14-year-old Massachusetts boy who regularly took care of them will be euthanized.
The three-member Dighton Board of Selectmen voted unanimously Wednesday to have the dogs - four Belgian Malinois and a Dutch shepherd -involved in the May 9 death of Ryan Hazel put down. Several other dogs were also on the property at the time of the attack.
Breaking: Town of Dighton votes to put down 5 dogs involved in the mauling death of 14 year old Ryan Hazel earlier this month #BOSTON25 pic.twitter.com/xrjoBsEX9X— Ted Daniel (@tvnewzted) May 22, 2019
Local police, animal control and the Bristol district attorney's office backed the decision. Board Chairman Kenneth Pacheco said, "it was a tough decision, however, it was the right decision."
The dogs' owner, who trained the animals on his property, did not contest the decision. Ryan was a freshman at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School in Taunton, Massachusetts.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials discuss opening Morganza Spillway due to high water
-
Customers unlikely to see refunds after missed trash pick-ups
-
Morganza Spillway may open due to high water
-
Women charged with prostitution after investigation into Livingston Parish massage parlors
-
Longtime crossing guard for Bellingrath Elementary retires