88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dogs euthanized after killing 29 cats at Alabama shelter

39 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 September 11, 2019 10:43 AM September 11, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WTVY
DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) - Two dogs that attacked and killed 29 cats at an Alabama shelter have been euthanized.
  
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish told WTVY-TV the dogs were put down last week. Parrish says the owner of the dogs, Kenneth Hamilton, agreed to give the animals to the city after initially refusing. Animal control officers picked up the dogs after they were found wandering the neighborhood.
  
Shelter Director Bill Banks said the dogs killed the cats after forcing their way out of a pen, pushing hard on a galvanized bar and knocking it out of a clamp. About 30 cats that survived were taken to a no-kill shelter in Ohio.
  
The outlet says money has been appropriated for preliminary plans for a new shelter but no funds have been allocated for construction.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days