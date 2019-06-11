Dogs declared vicious, judge orders euthanasia

DENHAM SPRINGS - Nearly a month after two dogs kept an entire street on lockdown attacking humans and killing two horses, a Livingston Parish judge ruled Tuesday that the dogs need to be euthanized.



David Dickson said two of his horses were killed this year by the dogs. Another neighbor WBRZ spoke to on Mercier Road said he was attacked. Dickson said about 10 of his neighbors filled the Livingston Parish Courthouse Tuesday and were very pleased with the judge's ruling.



"Judge Ricks heard the case and declared the dogs are vicious and that they be humanely euthanized," Dickson said.



It came as music to the ears of neighbors who said they couldn't leave their homes without packing heat.



"We really feel like we were being held hostage, and one of our neighbors said she is happy she can go out to her pool without bringing a handgun," Dickson said.



The owners of the dogs were cited twice for not keeping their dogs locked up this year alone. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said it is awaiting the signed judge's order before it goes to pick up the animals.