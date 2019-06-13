88°
Latest Weather Blog
Dog who got forever home thanks to a hospice dies of cancer
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (AP) - A rescued dog named Lola who got her forever home thanks to a New York hospice has died of cancer.
Hospice Buffalo confirmed Lola's passing to WGRZ , which featured her story when workers at the facility took her in last November from a group called Joyful Rescues.
Lola, who was about 9 years old, was rescued from a high-kill shelter after spending much of her life as a breeder in a puppy mill.
The hospice staff decided Lola should sleep at one worker's home - giving her an official mom - and then return to her work family each day.
The English bulldog mix spent her final months boosting staff morale and lapping up a constant stream of newfound love.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One-year-old's birthday party interrupted by gunfire, fistfight at Hammond park
-
Driver fled Baton Rouge police, threw drugs out window mid-pursuit
-
Juneteenth celebration breakfast
-
City leaders demand improvement over trash pick up complaints
-
Schools hit by severe weather in Livingston Parish drying out
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field