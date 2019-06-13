Dog who got forever home thanks to a hospice dies of cancer

88°
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (AP) - A rescued dog named Lola who got her forever home thanks to a New York hospice has died of cancer.
  
Hospice Buffalo confirmed Lola's passing to WGRZ , which featured her story when workers at the facility took her in last November from a group called Joyful Rescues.
  
Lola, who was about 9 years old, was rescued from a high-kill shelter after spending much of her life as a breeder in a puppy mill.
  
The hospice staff decided Lola should sleep at one worker's home - giving her an official mom - and then return to her work family each day.
  
The English bulldog mix spent her final months boosting staff morale and lapping up a constant stream of newfound love.
