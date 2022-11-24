Dog tased, 2 people taken to hospital after Thanksgiving Day skirmish in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE - A sheriff's deputy had to hit a dog with his taser after the animal started biting people during a tussle involving its owners on Thanksgiving Day.

The incident unfolded sometime around 7 p.m. on True Hope Lane. According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the dog's owners were arguing with another group when the situation escalated, and the dog jumped into the fray.

Four people were bitten in the chaos, with two of them going to a hospital for treatment. The dog was reportedly tased after it refused to let go of one woman's leg.

Everyone is expected to be OK.

The sheriff's office said the dog was not hurt, but the animal will stay in animal control custody over the weekend to ensure it has no diseases.

The department added that no one is facing charges at this time and that it appears the dog was only protecting its owners.