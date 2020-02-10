Dog stolen from Krewe of Mutts parade found safe

BATON ROUGE - A dog that was stolen from an event in downtown Sunday was found safe after a local animal shelter shared photos of the suspected thief on social media.

The West Feliciana Animal Humane Society says the theft happened Sunday during the Krewe of Mutts parade. The organization says a potential adopter took the dog, Bonnie, for a walk but never came back.

In a plea on social media Monday morning, the humane society said the woman, reportedly named Veronica, walked off with the animal near downtown Baton Rouge around 10 a.m.

Staff with the humane society says Bonnie was found unharmed near a Greyhound bus station Monday afternoon.

It's unclear whether the person who took the animal has been arrested.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the humane society at at 225-229-6787 or 225-721-0239.