Dog shot twice in Louisiana is now recovering in Mississippi
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) - A 2-year-old Great Dane shot twice in the head in Lafayette, Louisiana, is now recovering at a volunteer animal shelter in Mississippi.
The Vicksburg Post reports the dog named Riley was shot about eight months ago and rushed to a veterinarian by a witness. Blind in one eye that's backed by a bullet and partially blind in the other eye, Riley is still in recovery. She is now being cared for at Helping Animals Reach Tomorrow, a Vicksburg shelter that is trying to help her recover from malnourishment and prepare for adoption.
Shelter co-founder Alexa Jeffers has said that the organization is run solely on a volunteer-basis by her and her partner Bethany Johnson. The shelter is not a registered nonprofit.
