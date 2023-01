Dog saved from drowning when animal rescuers found him in flooding ditch during Sunday morning storm

BATON ROUGE - A dog was saved by a team of animal rescuers when the ditch he was in quickly filled up with rainwater from Sunday morning's storm.

Beth Lott and her husband Jon got a call early Sunday that there was a dog with "his head barely above a ditch filling with water very fast."

The couple and other volunteers rushed to rescue the dog, who vet staff ultimately named "Ditch."

Lott took Ditch for emergency care because he was unable to move his back legs. Veterinarian staff said Ditch's pelvis had been crushed, and he needs an orthopedic specialist.

Along with trying to get Ditch the care he needs, Lott is looking for Ditch's owner. He is not microchipped but has a collar and signs of recent grooming.

Ditch is currently at the LSU Small Animal Clinic. You can call the clinic at (225) 578-9600 to make donations toward Ditch's vet bills.