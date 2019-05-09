67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dog runs away from home to be with daycare buddies

1 hour 29 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, May 09 2019 May 9, 2019 May 09, 2019 3:38 PM May 09, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KTVI
ST. ANN, Mo. (AP) - Sometimes, a guy just wants to hang out with his buddies.
  
Such was apparently the case with Hugo, a dog who ran away from home last week in north St. Louis County and went straight to his doggy daycare.
  
KTVI-TV reports that Hugo is often boarded at Happy Tails Pet Hotel and Playland in St. Ann. Surveillance video provided to KTVI shows Hugo sprinting through the front door into the business and nosing up to another dog after making the trek from home, which was more than a mile.
  
The trip wasn't easy. Hugo had to cross busy Lindbergh Boulevard to get to Happy Tails.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days