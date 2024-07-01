77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dog rescued from late-night fire off Plank Road; investigators determining cause

38 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, July 01 2024 Jul 1, 2024 July 01, 2024 5:33 AM July 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A dog was rescued from an otherwise-empty home after it caught fire late Sunday night. 

The fire started shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday on Peerless Street off Plank Road. While the Baton Rouge Fire Department reported there was one person living in the home, they were not present during the fire. However, a dog was rescued from the building and made it out unharmed. 

The back of the home and the attic were both damaged by flame, and the rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage. 

Trending News

Investigators said they were working to determine the cause of the fire. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days