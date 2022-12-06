Dog owner could face charges after passerby spotted neglected animals in Ascension parking lot

DONALDSONVILLE - The Humane Society of Louisiana thanked a woman after she called for help when she saw three dogs living in "deplorable conditions" in a parking lot off LA Highway 1 in Ascension Parish.

The HSLA said Jennifer Mistretta was driving down LA Highway 1 on Dec. 2 when she saw one of the dogs chained to a pole in the empty lot. The dog had reportedly wrapped itself multiple times around the pole and could barely move. Mistretta pulled over and looked around the area and found two more dogs living in similar conditions.

She called the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office who helped Mistretta seize the three dogs—a pit bull, a bulldog, and a shepherd mix—and take them to Cara's House, an animal shelter in Ascension Parish.

Officials with Cara's House say the dogs are adjusting well to their lives off of chains.

The owner was not present when Mistretta and deputies removed the dogs from the parking lot, but the HSLA said a warrant will be issued for their arrest.