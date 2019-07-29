72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

House damaged, dog killed after fire on Leonidas Drive

44 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, July 29 2019 Jul 29, 2019 July 29, 2019 6:09 AM July 29, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A house is considered to be a total loss after an early morning fire in Baton Rouge.

Around 4 a.m. firefighters were called to a blaze at a home in the 12100 block of Leonidas Drive. At the scene, authorities found the house fully involved in flames. 

Authorities say no one was home at the time and firefighters had to use force to enter the home. According to sources, a dog died as a result of the house fire.

The fire was considered under control around 4:33 a.m., fire officials said. There was minor exposure damage done to the house next door.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days