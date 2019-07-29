72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dog killed in early morning house fire on Leonidas Drive

16 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, July 29 2019 Jul 29, 2019 July 29, 2019 6:09 AM July 29, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Crews were called to an early morning house fire in Baton Rouge.

The fire was reported just after 4 a.m. Monday in the 13000 block of Leonidas Drive. According to sources, a dog died as a result of the house fire.

No people were injured.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately made available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days