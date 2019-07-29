72°
Dog killed in early morning house fire on Leonidas Drive
BATON ROUGE - Crews were called to an early morning house fire in Baton Rouge.
The fire was reported just after 4 a.m. Monday in the 13000 block of Leonidas Drive. According to sources, a dog died as a result of the house fire.
No people were injured.
The cause of the fire wasn't immediately made available.
