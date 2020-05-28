67°
Dog killed in Central house fire; family displaced
CENTRAL - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Central Sunday after someone driving by noticed smoke coming from the roof.
According to the Central Fire Department, that early notice, and quick action by firefighters, kept the blaze from completely destroying the home.
The fire was reported around noon in the 9800 block of Joor Road. While firefighters were able to contain the fire to the roof, it caused significant heat and smoke damage throughout the home.
No people were injured as a result of the fire. However, a small dog did not survive, according to Central FD.
Red Cross was called to assist the displaced family.
