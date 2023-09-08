Dog brought to Ascension Parish animal shelter fighting to survive

ASCENSION PARISH - A dog found in deplorable condition is struggling to recover -- bit has a lot of help from the community.

"Charlie" was brought by animal control officers to Cara's House, a shelter in Ascension Parish, on Wednesday.

According to Cara's House, Charlie was taken to the ER vet, where he was listed in critical condition. Charlie weighed only 11 pounds and had a temperature of 90 degrees.

The team at the clinic is helping him regain his muscle and strength. As of Thursday, Charlie was unable to stand, and according to the team, is still fighting to live.

Cara's House asks anyone who wants to help support care for Charlie to send donations their way.