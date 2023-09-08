76°
Latest Weather Blog
Dog brought to Ascension Parish animal shelter fighting to survive
ASCENSION PARISH - A dog found in deplorable condition is struggling to recover -- bit has a lot of help from the community.
"Charlie" was brought by animal control officers to Cara's House, a shelter in Ascension Parish, on Wednesday.
According to Cara's House, Charlie was taken to the ER vet, where he was listed in critical condition. Charlie weighed only 11 pounds and had a temperature of 90 degrees.
The team at the clinic is helping him regain his muscle and strength. As of Thursday, Charlie was unable to stand, and according to the team, is still fighting to live.
Trending News
Cara's House asks anyone who wants to help support care for Charlie to send donations their way.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Candidates square off in gubernatorial debate, with one notable absence
-
Gunfire caught on video in Denham Springs subdivision
-
One dead after early-morning shooting off Geronimo Street
-
Vacant house ruled total loss after being target of two arsons in...
-
Citing burn ban, LSU and Southern asking tailgaters not to grill at...