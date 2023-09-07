76°
Dog brought into Ascension Parish animal shelter working to regain muscle, currently unable to stand

By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - After being brought in by animal control, Cara's House, a shelter in Ascension Parish, is working to rehabilitate a dog named Charlie.

According to Cara's House, Charlie was brought into the ER vet Wednesday and was put into critical condition, as he only weighed 11 pounds and had a temperature of 90 degrees. The team at the clinic is helping him try and regain his muscle and strength due to his inability to stand, and according to the team, Charlie is fighting to live.

Cara's House asks anyone who wants to help caring for Charlie to send donations their way.

