Dog alerts owner to house fire before dying in blaze

House fire on Zim Circle Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - The Lafayette Fire Department reported that an overnight house fire displaced two residents and killed a pet dog.

According to KATC, the fire broke out at an apartment home within the 300 block of Zim Circle shortly before 2 a.m., Saturday.

When firefighters arrived they found the occupants standing outside of the duplex apartment and it took them about 15 minutes to get the flames under control.

First responders say two apartments withstood substantial fire and smoke damage.

One of the victims was an elderly man who was with his pet dog in the apartment where the blaze started.

He said his dog alerted him to the flames and he woke up to find his bed on fire.

While trying to extinguish the flames he suffered minor burns and was eventually taken to an area hospital for treatment.

His dog did not survive the fire.

Officials say the fire started when the elderly man allegedly fell asleep while smoking a cigarette in bed.