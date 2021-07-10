Dodging showers for the weekend

Happy Saturday! All weekend we will continue to dodge showers and storms.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A few light showers are in the area this morning and showers will continue to be on and off all day. In the afternoon and early evening showers may produce some brief heavy downpours and frequent lighting. Temperatures will be in the low 90s with the heat index near 100 degrees, especially if you get some peaks of sunshine through the clouds. Overnight any showers will die down and temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Up Next: We will continue to dodge showers on Sunday starting in the morning. Sunday will be a bit rainier with several round of showers moving through. Areas northwest of Baton Rouge will be most likely to see rain, but it is still possible for all areas. Temperatures will be in the low 90s with a heat index approaching 100 degrees. Overall rainfall totals for the weekend are expected to be manageable, but isolated heavy downpours could drop up to 5 inches of rain in small areas. Look out for the possibility of street and poor drainage flooding. Weekend plans? Get hour by hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the free WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device and dodge those showers. This rainy pattern will continue with isolated to scattered showers expected every day next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Elsa has dissipated and there is no other tropical development expected for the next five days. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

