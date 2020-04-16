Here is the White House plan to reopen American economy

President Donald Trump laid out his administration's plan to reopen the United States economy in a video conference with the nation's governors Thursday.

Governor John Bel Edwards participated in the call.

The plan consists of three phases. The president reportedly told state leaders they could move through the guidelines at their own pace, and they are not formal orders from the federal government.

Before a state even considers following the three-step plan, however, it must meet certain "gating criteria." This includes a "downward trajectory" of reported coronavirus cases or similar illnesses within a 14-day period, as well as the ability for hospitals to "treat all patients without crisis care." Each state must also have a "robust testing program in place for at-risk healthcare workers, including emerging antibody testing."

The first phase calls for employers to "telework" when possible, return to work in phases and minimize non-essential travel. Vulnerable individuals are also called on to shelter in place, and all are still advised to continue social distancing.

In the second phase, non-essential travel for employers may resume and schools can reopen. Gyms, bars, churches and other large venues can also reopen with proper social distancing measures in place. Elective surgeries would be allowed to resume as well.

The third phase says bars, gyms and large venues can reopen with limited social distancing and proper sanitation.

You can read the full document here: https://www.scribd.com/document/456751209/Reopening-Guidelines#from_embed