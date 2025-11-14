Documents reveal how Berwick inmate escaped previously

BERWICK - Investigators have been searching for an escaped inmate from a jail in St. Mary Parish, and documents reveal the escapee, Cecil Stratton, has done it before at two separate facilities in the state.

?As the search continues, new documents reveal how Stratton’s history may have contributed to his latest escape.

Over the past twenty years, Cecil Stratton has been in and out of jail. On Wednesday, he escaped from the Berwick Police Department Jail after throwing cleaning chemicals at a guard. WBRZ obtained security video from the jail, capturing the moment he ran from the jail.

In 2005, Stratton escaped from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. WBRZ has requested documents detailing that escape. However, when he got out, Stratton took the police on a two-week-long search. During that time, Berwick Police Chief David Leonard was a part of the team that searched for him.

“Cecil Stratton attempted to rob a local business here,” Leonard said. “Ultimately, it led to him stealing a vehicle here in Berwick, and he was later apprehended.”

Afterward, he was sent to Allen Correctional Center in North Louisiana, from which he also escaped, and then he was brought to the Lafayette Parish Jail.

In July, Stratton appeared for a parole hearing related to charges for aggravated battery of a dating partner.

He would be arrested three more times after the hearing. In August, he was arrested twice, once for various traffic violations and then for battery of a dating partner. Stratton was arrested again this week and brought to the Berwick Police Department Jail.