Doctors urge firework safety to begin the New Year

Tuesday, December 31 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: David Hamilton

BATON ROUGE - The new year is right around the corner, which means a night full of explosions coloring the dark sky. While the New Year is exciting, doctors warn of the dangers of handling the fun explosives. 

"The safest way to prevent anything from happening is not to light any of them yourself, but if you are going to do it, have safety measures in line. A fire extinguisher, buckets of water, don't hold fireworks in your hand, and stay a few feet away once you do ignite it," Dr. Christina Sharon from Baton Rouge General said.

She urges people to be extra careful with handheld fireworks, saying those are the most dangerous ones she's seen. And says if you do end up holding a firework, there are several ways to handle the injuries. 

"Moist gauze over the affected area and wrap it to prevent a lot of moisture from leaving the area. If you are close to a burn center, if it looks concerning, I would seek a burn center immediately," Dr. Sharon said.

For a list, we have a story with other parishes' rules click this link.

