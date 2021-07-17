Doctors seeing surge in Covid cases, specifically in children

BATON ROUGE- Governor John Bel Edwards and Dr. Catherine O'neal gave a stark warning Friday that the state is seeing yet another surge in Covid cases, this one including children.

"The Delta variant is coming for our kids. We are seeing increased admissions, we are seeing increased office visits, we are seeing sick kids and incubated kids today in our hospital," said O'Neal.

As of right now, more than 66,000 people 18 and under have COVID. One family falling victim to the variant is Valarie Jarreau's.

"My kids tested positive on Saturday," said Jarreau.

Valarie got her vaccination earlier in the month but the virus still spread to her. She says she's not sure where they picked it up, but she has an idea.

"I don't know, but I suspect they were exposed at camp because that's the place that I know they are Monday through Friday," said Jarreau.

Her kids go to Hammond Rec. The camp sent out a message to parents saying because of CDC protocol, they would close camp until Monday, July 26th. WBRZ reached out to Hammond Rec, but they did not respond.

"I know the groups that my kids were in," said Jarreau. "Groups were quarantined."

Valarie told her children to wear masks and be smart, something Dr. O'neal reminds is still crucial, especially in camp environments.

"A month ago, did I feel comfortable putting my kids in camps? Absolutely," said O'neal. "Do I tell my kids to wear masks? Absolutely. Do they hate it? Yes, they hate it, but they got to go to camps this summer and that was a gift. So yes, unvaccinated people should wear their masks."

Another family dealing with COVID in kids is the Monnot's.

"I did not get sick, but we are both fully vaccinated," said Katy Monnot about her and her husband.

Her kids got it from the babysitter but didn't spread it to them.

"The babysitter's mom, she got it, and she's vaccinated. I guess we are in that lucky percentage," said Monnot.

All of her kids are okay and so are Valarie's, but the fear now is when they go back to school.

"I was very worried about it. I was worried about what their masking protocols would be because I think the masks kept them safe last year. I'm just hoping we'll get them vaccinated before it becomes a problem," said Monnot.

As of right now, public schools in the area say they will not have a decision on if masks will be required until August.