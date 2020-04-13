Doctors say plasma therapy could be promising in the fight against COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS - Doctors may have discovered a life-saving method for those recovering from COVID-19. Doctors are now trying convalescent plasma therapy for critically ill patients.

Convalescent plasma therapy allows someone who has recovered from a coronavirus infection to donate their blood plasma to someone who is critically ill. Sources say it works much like a normal blood donation but the precedure takes slightly more time to conduct.

According to WWL, three people in Louisiana are now being treated with therapy, one in Shreveport and two in Metarie.

This treatment is not yet proven to be effective, but for now the signs have boded well and promising.

Potential donors must have documentation proving they tested positive for the virus and they must be symptom free for at least 28 days.