Doctors, lawyers portray dire conditions for child migrants

CLINT, Texas (AP) - Immigrant advocates have asked a federal judge to issue an emergency order requiring immediate inspections and access for doctors at border detention facilities where they say children are languishing in filthy conditions.

The federal court filing Wednesday follows last week's discovery of children in a Border Patrol facility in Clint, Texas who were locked up for weeks and tasked with caring for toddlers. Lawyers say sleep-deprived, flu-stricken immigrant children are being crammed into frigid facilities that threaten to sicken more children.

One doctor compared the locations to torture centers. The attorneys are also asking for the prompt release of children to parents and close relatives.

The filing comes in a decades-old federal court case over detention conditions for immigrant children. A message was sent to the Department of Homeland Security.