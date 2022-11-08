85°
Doctors: Latest brain scan is good news for Jimmy Carter

6 years 11 months 2 days ago Monday, December 07 2015 Dec 7, 2015 December 07, 2015 3:25 AM December 07, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Kathleen Foody

ATLANTA- Doctors say a recent brain scan showing no sign of cancer is positive news for former US president Jimmy Carter.
    
But melanoma experts say the 91-year-old's medical treatment for the disease isn't over.
    
Carter announced Sunday that doctors found no sign of the four lesions on his brain discovered this summer. He received radiation therapy and doses of a newly approved drug to help his immune system seek out cancer cells.
    
Carter said he'll still continue receiving doses of the drug, Keytruda, every three weeks.
    
Experts say Carter's doctors will regularly scan his body for cancer cells. Dr. Douglas Johnson, a melanoma specialist at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, says typically patients have a scan every three months, for a year or two after a test showing no cancer.

