Doctors encourage getting vaccinated as flu season approaches

BATON ROUGE - As the nation continues to battle the novel coronavirus pandemic, flu season is creeping into the picture and health experts say the best defense against both illnesses is to go on the offense by continuing to practice COVID precautions in addition to getting a flu shot.

For some, this may be easier said than done. Not only are many fearful of getting vaccines, others aren't too eager to enter a medical facility amid a pandemic. In fact, in a recent article, an ABC News affiliate station reported that one-third of American parents have no plans to get their children vaccinated for the flu this year.

But the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says getting a flu shot is critical. On its website, the organization advises everyone, with rare exceptions, who is at least six months of age to get a flu vaccine.

Vaccination often results in numerous benefits, the CDC explains, including a reduced change of contracting the flu, which leads to more doctors’ visits, as well as missed work and school. It can also prevent flu-related hospitalizations and deaths.

Health officials say vaccination is particularly important for people who are at high risk of serious complications from influenza.

According to the CDC, it's advisable to get vaccinated before flu viruses begin spreading in one's community, since it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against flu.

So, locals are encouraged to make plans to get vaccinated early in fall, before flu season begins, and the CDC specifically recommends that people get a flu vaccine by the end of October.

Click here for additional information from the CDC on the flu vaccine.