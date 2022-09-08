76°
Latest Weather Blog
Doctors 'concerned' about Queen Elizabeth II's health
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.”
The announcement on Thursday comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.
The palace says the queen is “comfortable” and remains at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she has spent the summer.
Prime Minister Liz Truss said “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.”
Trending News
“My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she said on Twitter.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Water main rupture along Perkins Road leaves roadway flooded
-
Water main rupture along Perkins Road leaves roadway flooded
-
After two fights at Livonia High, many ideas but no solutions at...
-
Deputies looking for ATM thieves linked to 3 break-ins reported across Baton...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Catholic QB Daniel Beale
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Catholic QB Daniel Beale
-
Disappointed: See how LSU fans react to season opener against Florida State
-
Southeastern drops their season opener to UL Lafayette 24 to 7
-
Final: Southern Jaguars beat Florida Memorial Lions 86-0
-
Nearly 20 years after sharing championship parade, LSU and Southern football teams...