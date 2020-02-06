Latest Weather Blog
Doctor who defied officials by warning public about coronavirus died, Thursday
The Chinese Doctor who warned that coronavirus may be a 'SARS-like' disease became a victim of the disease himself, Thursday.
According to CNN, Dr. Li Wenliang died after being hospitalized on Jan. 12 when he contracted the virus from a patient.
It was officially confirmed that he'd contracted the virus on Feb. 1.
Li had been working as an ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital when he sent out a warning to fellow medics on 30 December.
This led to him being questioned by his local officials and Wuhan police later summoned him to sign a reprimand letter that accused him of "spreading rumors online" and "severely disrupting social order."
We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Li Wenliang. We all need to celebrate work that he did on #2019nCoV - @DrMikeRyan— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 6, 2020
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Go Red for Women interview on 2une In
-
A criminal investigation involving a Zachary school teacher ignites an argument between...
-
LSU reports that five students have been diagnosed with mumps
-
A look at Thursday's weather following a night of storms
-
Child possibly 'lost their innocence,' school official tells councilman in email over...