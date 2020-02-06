49°
Doctor who defied officials by warning public about coronavirus died, Thursday

Thursday, February 06 2020
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

The Chinese Doctor who warned that coronavirus may be a 'SARS-like' disease became a victim of the disease himself, Thursday.

According to CNN, Dr. Li Wenliang died after being hospitalized on Jan. 12 when he contracted the virus from a patient. 

It was officially confirmed that he'd contracted the virus on Feb. 1. 

Li had been working as an ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital when he sent out a warning to fellow medics on 30 December.

This led to him being questioned by his local officials and Wuhan police later summoned him to sign a reprimand letter that accused him of "spreading rumors online" and "severely disrupting social order." 

