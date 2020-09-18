Doctor warns heat stroke can strike anyone at any time, despite age

BATON ROUGE - After the sudden death of 16-year-old Remy Hidalgo, a football player at Denham Springs High School, one local doctor wants to share his expertise with the athletes and coaching staff as an extra precaution.

Dr. Vincent Shaw specializes in sports medicine at Baton Rouge General Hospital. He says he was touched by the tragic news of Hidalgo's death and wants to do what he can to help.

Hidalgo collapsed suddenly at football practice on Tuesday and was airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake hospital in Baton Rouge. From there, he was transported to Children's Hospital in New Orleans.

Despite a community-wide effort to find blood donors for the 16-year-old boy in desperate need of a blood transfusion on Thursday, Hidalgo passed away Friday morning.

Although the cause of death has not yet been determined, some suspect that heat stroke could have been involved.

Dr. Vincent Shaw says heatstroke is possible at any age. In addition, he says many were not as physically active this summer as they usually are because of the stay at home orders.

The sports medicine specialist also says high humidity can be just as dangerous as heat.

"Get acclimated to being outside. Spending time outside doing activities, not at maximum exertion, but gradual exertion," Dr. Vincent Shaw said.