76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Doctor referral testing center opens at Mid City hospital

2 hours 31 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 March 16, 2020 10:57 AM March 16, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 by doctor referral is scheduled to begin at the shuttered ER in Mid City.

City officials outlined a basic plan Monday morning. 

People noticed activity at the closed emergency room on North Boulevard this weekend.  

The testing center is not designed for random testing. 

Click HERE for the latest patient numbers in Louisiana related to COVID-19, also known as coronavirus. 

City and health care officials spent the weekend working on plans, some of which were still being outlined as of late Sunday evening.

The announcement is expected before lunch Monday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days