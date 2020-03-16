Doctor referral testing center opens at Mid City hospital

BATON ROUGE - Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 by doctor referral is scheduled to begin at the shuttered ER in Mid City.

City officials outlined a basic plan Monday morning.

People noticed activity at the closed emergency room on North Boulevard this weekend.

The testing center is not designed for random testing.

Click HERE for the latest patient numbers in Louisiana related to COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

City and health care officials spent the weekend working on plans, some of which were still being outlined as of late Sunday evening.

The announcement is expected before lunch Monday.