DOC lieutenant at Angola resigns after arrest, allegedly smuggled cell phones into prison

2 hours 33 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, July 07 2025 Jul 7, 2025 July 07, 2025 10:47 PM July 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ANGOLA - A Louisiana Department of Corrections lieutenant with more than a decade of work service resigned after she was arrested for allegedly smuggling cell phones into Angola. 

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said that Judy Robertson McDowell was booked for introducing contraband into a state penal institution. McDowell is accused of bringing cell phones and SIM cards into the facility. 

McDowell was arrested Sunday and released after posting a $15,000 bond. 

No more information was immediately available. 

