'Do something amazing': Strangers donate hundreds of dollars to passionate teacher aboard flight

A Chicago teacher was given more than $500 cash and promises of new class supplies after sharing her passion with a stranger aboard her flight.

Kimber Bermudez shared her story via a Facebook post last week. She says she was seated on a plane when another passenger asked what she did for a living. Bermudez began to share her love for her teaching job and her students.

But she also went into the troubles facing her in her career.

"I told him that working at a low-income school can be heartbreaking. We talked about the world and how no child should ever do without," she explained.



The passenger she was speaking to took down her work email telling her about how his company donates to school like hers and that they would be interested in lending a helping hand.

Not long after that, a man seated behind Bermudez said he overheard the conversation and handed the young teacher $500, telling her to "do something amazing."

Two more passengers followed suit and donated $10 and $20 respectively.

In awe of the strangers' kindness, Bermudez broke do wn in tears as she thanked them and promised to do great things for her kids.

The post goes on to say that she didn't board her flight looking to collect money, but she hopes that sharing her story will inspire more people to help the children.

"I do however hope that posting this continues the chain reaction of people helping those in need, and especially the children in need. It doesn’t have to be a school in Chicago, and any bit helps!"