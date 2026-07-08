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'Do not be concerned:' East Feliciana deputies to conduct active shooter training at Clinton school
CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said residents should not be worried when they see a large law enforcement presence at a Clinton school on Thursday and Friday.
The sheriff's office said it will be conducting its annual active shooter training at the Silliman Institute on July 9 and 10.
"Please do not be concerned when you see all the various police vehicles and activity at the school," EFPSO said. "It is just training."
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The sheriff's office uses a different school for the training each year to familiarize deputies with the various schools in the parish.
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