'Do not be concerned:' East Feliciana deputies to conduct active shooter training at Clinton school

CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said residents should not be worried when they see a large law enforcement presence at a Clinton school on Thursday and Friday.

The sheriff's office said it will be conducting its annual active shooter training at the Silliman Institute on July 9 and 10.

"Please do not be concerned when you see all the various police vehicles and activity at the school," EFPSO said. "It is just training."

The sheriff's office uses a different school for the training each year to familiarize deputies with the various schools in the parish.