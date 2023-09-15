A new tropical depression has formed in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression Fifteen has formed in the central Atlantic between the Lesser Antilles and the Cabo Verde Islands. The storm has winds topping out at 35 mph and it is moving northwest at 10-15 mph. All indications point toward this storm slowly strengthening over the weekend.

Fifteen is projected to become a tropical storm late Friday, taking the name Nigel once this happens. The storm could reach hurricane strength by late weekend. While Fifteen poses no threat to the central Gulf Coast, it is still too far out to know exactly how the storm will move in the coming days.

Fifteen is projected to become a tropical storm late Friday, taking the name Nigel once this happens. The storm could reach hurricane strength by late weekend. While Fifteen poses no threat to the central Gulf Coast, it is still too far out to know exactly how the storm will move in the coming days.

The Storm Station is tracking the tropics closely and will let you know if and when this storm poses any threat to land.

