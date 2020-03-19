Latest Weather Blog
Division of Human Development & Services temporarily closed due to COVID-19
BATON ROUGE - A government agency dedicated to working closely with families who struggle with economic security has temporarily closed its doors due to the spread of COVID-19.
East Baton Rouge Parish's Division of Human Development and Services closed to the general public, Wednesday, March 18.
Officials say they have yet to determine the most appropriate date to reopen. The decision to close was based on guidance issued by the CDC regarding large gatherings of no more than ten people.
On Thursday, the DHDS issued a statement saying, "Our main goal is the safety of our community and staff. Our customers are at the heart of what we do at DHDS, and this decision was not made without proper consideration of those we serve."
Staff at DHDS, ever dedicated to serving the public, will continue to answer questions from existing clients despite the office's closure. Staff can be reached at the following phone numbers:
EmployBR???? 225-358-4579
Office of Social Service 225-358-4561
Head Start 225-358-4504
Ryan White 225-358-1956
Once a re-opening date is determined, the public will be informed.
