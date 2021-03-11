Disturbing video captures moment property fight turned deadly

LIVONIA - Dramatic cell phone video shows the moments after a man was struck in the head with a chair. One of the men involved said it all stemmed from a dispute over who owns the land where the fight unfolded.

Jason Messer was there when it happened and still can't believe it.

He said his friend, Paul Woods, is now dead after a chair leg was driven inches into his head. Officials said he was severely wounded in the encounter and then taken off life support Wednesday.

"He was on all four. He was on his hands and knees," Messer said. "He had tripped and fell he was on his hands and knees whenever the boy hit him with the chair."

Messer said it all happened so fast. He'd just contacted 2 On Your Side for help and soon after was attacked.

"That blood, you know I'm trying to get in my ******* car and this boy hits me in the ******* head," Messer said in a video capturing the aftermath.

Messer, still caught up in the dispute and mourning the loss of a friend, is now looking for justice.



"I just want justice served. No matter who you know, how you know 'em, how much money you have... I just want justice served."

The Pointe Coupee sheriff says many people are involved in the investigation, which is ongoing. The sheriff says there's a dispute over trespassing and Messer does not own the land.

Phillip Buriege, was booked on a charge of negligent injuring earlier this week. The district attorney plans to bring the case to a grand jury.

Buriege's attorney, Christopher Murell says his client is innocent and provided the following statement regarding the incident.

"Jason Messer is a community menace and started this entire altercation and it's his fault. My client did not mean to harm anyone, the evidence will show this is an act of pure self defense. And this case will show what a cancer on the community Jason Messer is."