Disturbing criminal history emerges about deputy who killed man stealing food

CLINTON- East Feliciana Deputy Glenn Sims Sr. had at least three convictions under his belt at the time he shot and killed a man one week ago.

Christopher Whitfield was stealing chicken and running away when he was shot, according to his family. Deputy Sims fired a warning shot before his gun accidentally went off, killing Whitfield, according to the sheriff's office.



Monday the WBRZ Investigative Unit was able to confirm Sims' criminal history:



-November 1992

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Pleaded guilty



-July 2004

Simple battery

Pleaded no contest



-October 2006

Resisting an officer

Pleaded no contest



In each criminal case he was given probation for a year and small fines.



The WBRZ Investigative Unit also found Sims was issued a letter of reprimand in August 2016. The letter was sent after the sheriff's office determined he sent sexually explicit text messages to a 911 dispatcher. The letter states he also engaged in unwelcome physical contact with her.



The department said all of that is now under review.



"What I can tell you is we are going to look at the circumstances of the shooting and the history we have now been made aware of and whether or not he will continue employment," Chief Criminal Deputy Greg Phares said. "It would be premature to say anything else."



Over the past three decades, Sims' employment has come and gone from the department on several occasions.



"I don't know all the circumstances of Mr. Sims' history because, as we discussed earlier, some of those records are not in good order prior to Sheriff Travis taking over," Phares said.



On Friday family members gathered outside the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse demanding that the Department of Justice come investigate. Right now, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating itself with assistance from Louisiana State Police.



There are also questions about the warning shot that Sims fired prior to shooting Whitfield.

The State Commission on Law Enforcement said warning shots are not illegal. It's up to each law enforcement agency to have a policy on them, but those policies are not required.



East Feliciana Parish does not have a policy on warning shots.

Public information officers with BRPD and EBRSO said they have policies in place about not firing warning shots. Officers and deputies will be disciplined if they do.