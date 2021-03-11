Disturbance at Riveroaks Elementary puts school on lockdown, delays dismissal

BATON ROUGE - Children attending Riveroaks Elementary were kept at school late Thursday after an intruder entered a school building.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the situation started around 2 p.m. after deputies got a call about a man slumped over in a vehicle, threatening suicide. When deputies arrived, the man fled the vehicle into the wood and then into a back door of the school.

As a result of the intruder on campus, Riveroaks went on lockdown. Deputies are currently still searching for the man, who was described as a hispanic male with a white shirt, blue shorts and numerous tattoos.

According to a text message from the school, "Students are safe and the school is secure."

This is a developing story.